Malayalam cinema truly had a stellar year in 2024. When the industry refrains from desperately chasing box office milestones by mimicking other states' cinema, it delivers exceptional content—and, impressively, some of these films turn out to be massive hits. Talk about having your cake and eating it too! Among the year’s offerings were incredible movies that left a lasting impression, such as Rahul Sadasivan's visually striking Bramayugam, Chidambaram's gripping survival thriller Manjummel Boys, and Jithu Madhavan's delightful gangster comedy Aavesham. Even though it belongs to Malayalam cinema only because of technicalities, let's not forget Payal Kapadia's Grand Prix won All We Imagine as Light. Year-Ender 2024: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Urvashi, Fahadh Faasil and More - 15 Standout Performances That Redefined Malayalam Cinema This Year!

Of course, readers may notice some glaring omissions in this list (a few of which are included in the honourable mentions as populist picks). This is due to my personal idiosyncrasies, for which you’re welcome to troll me on social media. For instance, while the world is enamoured with Girish AD's addictive romcom Premalu, I enjoyed parts of it, particularly the comedy and the performances, but felt the film didn’t hit all the sweet spots.

Similarly, while I’m in awe of what Blessy, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and A.R. Rahman achieved with Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life), the film's intense focus on the protagonist’s torturous journey created a sense of emotional detachment between the character and the viewer, IMHO. The film’s making is undeniably on an international scale, but the connection felt lacking.

Now that I’ve gotten my disclaimers out of the way, here’s my list of the 10 best Malayalam films of 2024 that impressed me the most and where you can watch them online (if they’ve had their OTT release by the time of writing).

1. Aattam

A Still From Aattam

Director: Anand Ekarshi

Cast: Vinay Forrt, Zarin Shihab, Kalabhavan Shajohn

OTT Platform: Prime Video

2024 kicked off with a bang with Aattam, a brilliant drama that elevates the conversation around #MeToo to new heights. Drawing inspiration from Sidney Lumet’s classic 12 Angry Men for its storytelling structure, director Anand Ekarshi expertly utilises a talented cast (most of them lesser-known) to craft a suspenseful and layered narrative. The film may not provide all the answers and rightly so, but it firmly drives home its point with conviction.

2. Anweshippin Kandethum

A Still From Anweshippin Kandethum

Director: Darwin Kuriakose

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Indrans, Siddique, Shammi Thilakan, Sadiq, Azees Nedumangad, Baburaj

OTT Platform: Netflix

Malayalam cinema has excelled at producing stellar investigative thrillers, and Anweshippin Kandethum ranks among the best of 2024. Tovino Thomas, who shines in a compelling lead performance, anchors this story of two intertwined cases. The intricate narrative delivers thrilling case-solving moments while leaving viewers with a bittersweet aftertaste by the end.

3. Bramayugam

A Still From Bramayugam

Director: Rahul Sadasivan

Cast: Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

This supernatural period thriller brims with the potential of a timeless masterpiece. From its stellar cast and thematic depth to its haunting visuals and evocative background score, everything about Bramayugam impresses. Mammootty continues to push his boundaries, delivering a versatile performance that cements his legendary status. Bravo, Mammukka!

4. Manjummel Boys

A Still From Manjummel Boys

Director: Chidambaram

Cast: Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S Poduval, Lal Jr, Deepak Parambol, and others

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

While allegations of #MeToo and corruption charges against the makers dampened the enthusiasm about the movie for me personally, Manjummel Boys is a prime example where you feel the guilty need to separate art from the artist. This survival thriller masterfully utilises its ensemble cast, production design, and background score, resulting in a film worth rewatching. The emotional resonance, combined with a heartwarming use of Guna’s classic "Kanmani Anbodu," ensures it leaves viewers teary-eyed.

5. Aavesham

A Still From Aavesham

Director: Jithu Madhavan

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, Roshan Shanavas, Sajin Gopu

OTT Platforms: Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video

Fahadh Faasil excels both as an actor and producer in this entertaining crime comedy. He brings to life Ranga, a flamboyant, Kannada-speaking gangster with a heart of questionable gold. The supporting cast also delivers, with Sajin Gopu giving a breakout performance as Ranga’s loyal sidekick. The film’s catchy anthem, “Iluminati,” adds to its charm.

6. Ullozhukku

A Still From Ullozhukku

Director: Christo Tomy

Cast: Parvathy Thiruvothu, Urvashi, Prashanth Murali, and Arjun Radhakrishnan

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Thank the heavens for Urvashi—one of the finest actresses ever to grace Indian screens! In Ullozhukku, the versatile actress elevates our admiration for her several notches higher as she delivers a poignant portrayal of a grieving mother desperately clinging to the remnants of her motherhood. She is brilliantly complemented by Parvathy Thiruvothu, who shines as the daughter-in-law finally ready to live life on her own terms, biding her time to seize the right opportunity. With incredible performances and moments guaranteed to tug at your heartstrings, this emotional drama is a must-watch.

7. Kishkindha Kaandam

A Still From Kishkindha Kaandam

Director: Dinjith Ayyathan

Cast: Asif Ali, Vijayaraghavan, and Aparna Balamurali

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Kishkindha Kaandam isn’t just one of the best Malayalam films of 2024 but also ranks among the finest investigative dramas in Indian cinema. Featuring stellar performances from its cast, the film’s slow-burn narrative allows the central mystery to simmer perfectly. In fact, it takes a while before you even realise the mystery you’re meant to unravel, as the film meticulously connects the dots. The gut-wrenching finale is bound to leave viewers in sombreness when they realise the characters have willingly ensnared themselves in a never-ending loop. Year-Ender 2024: From Amar Kaushik’s ‘Stree 2’ to Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’, 9 Best Bollywood Movies of the Year and Where To Watch Them Online.

8. ARM (Ajayante Randam Moshanam)

A Still From ARM

Director: Jithin Lal

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Basil Joseph, Surabhi Lakshmi, Rohini, Sanju Sivram, Harish Uthaman, Jagadish, and Aju Varghese

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

ARM, or Ajayante Randam Moshanam, is a movie that grows on you with each viewing. While my first watch left me impressed but not in love, subsequent watches revealed the magic of this fantasy entertainer. The film creates an immersive larger-than-life world while extracting a career-best performance from Tovino Thomas in his first-ever triple role.

9. All We Imagine as Light

A Still From All We Imagine as Light

Director: Payal Kapadia

Cast: Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar (Available from January 3, 2025)

Though All We Imagine as Light features Malayali characters and plenty of Malayalam dialogue, it isn’t a Malayalam film per se. Instead, it’s an international movie untethered by language or region, exploring universal themes of friendship, love, loneliness, and class divide with finesse. Payal Kapadia’s masterful direction shines throughout. While the film has received much-deserved acclaim in nearly all international award circuits, it’s a shame the FFI jury failed to recognise its potential as India’s Oscar contender for 2025.

10. Sookshmadarshini

A Still From Sookshmadarshini

Director: MC Jithin

Cast: Basil Joseph, Nazriya Nazim, Akhila Bhargavan, Pooja Mohanraj, Siddharth Bharathan, and Deepak Parambo

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Sookshmadarshini may not be flawless in its attempt to connect every dot, but it remains a cleverly crafted, light-hearted thriller. It openly identifies its “wrong card” early on while slyly concealing the rest, leaving viewers intrigued about the endgame. The film invites you to revisit its narrative, both in your mind and on screen, before revealing a satisfying conclusion that ties everything together beautifully. Also, Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph are too good in the diametrically opposite lead roles.

Honourable Mentions: Premalu (Disney+ Hotstar), Family (Manorama Max), Aadujeevitham (Netflix), Perumani (Not Available on OTT), Thalavan (Sony LIV), Golam (Prime Video), Gaganachari (Prime Video), Paradise (Prime Video), Nunakuzhi (Zee5), Vaazha - Biopic of a Billion Boys (Disney+ Hotstar), Bharathanatyam (Prime Video), Pallotty 90s Kids (Manorama Max), Rifle Club (Not Available on OTT).

