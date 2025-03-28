Washington DC [US], March 28 (ANI): Emma Laird joins Charlotte Regan's directorial crime drama 'Mint', reported Deadline.

According to the outlet, actress Laid will join the cast of Sam Riley, Laura Fraser, Lewis Gribben, Lindsay Duncan and Ben Coyle-Larner, also known as musician Loyle Carner.

The casting news comes as production kicks off on the eight-part series. It is being made by Conclave producer House Productions, which is backed by BBC Studios, alongside Jolyon Symonds' Fearless Minds, which is a joint venture with Banijay, reported Deadline.

'Mint' is written and directed by Regan. As per the outlet, the series is billed as a darkly comic and unconventional drama about a crime family's inner life.

According to Deadline, at the centre of Mint is Shannon (Laird), the naive and fiercely romantic daughter of the area's dominant crime family. She is desperately searching for love in the shadow of her gangster father, Dylan (Riley), devoted mum Cat (Fraser), older brother Luke (Gribben) and the indomitable family matriarch, grandma Ollie (Duncan).

Having grown up protected within the surreal yet violent confines of the 'family business, ' the situation takes a downturn when Arran - played by acting newcomer Coyle-Larner - arrives on the scene, reported Deadline.

The director Regan paid a tribute to her cast and said that she is grateful to the actors for putting on a good show.

"I had a little cry the other day thinking about how incredible this cast are. Absolute emotional wreck. But I honestly can't imagine these characters being brought into the world by better human beings. Every single one of them is going to smash it and I feel so grateful to have them all onboard."

Emma Laird was last seen in the film The Brutalist, which starred Adrian Brody in the lead role. (ANI)

