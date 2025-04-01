Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, 'Tanvi: The Great'. The film marks the actor's return to the director's chair after nearly 23 years from his debut directorial project, Om Jai Jagdish.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kher announced that the film is almost ready and that he will start promoting it on Wednesday. The actor said that 'Tanvi: The Great' is a story of courage, truth and entertainment.

Also Read | 'L2: Empuraan' Controversy: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Wife Supriya Menon Is 'Urban Naxal', Says Kerala BJP Leader B Gopalakrishnan.

The 'Special 26' actor admitted that directing his upcoming film was not an easy journey for him. It required a lot of courage to arrange the finances, he said.

In an emotional video, the actor Kher said, "Today, I am starting publicity for this film. The film is going to be released in a few months. It is a film that I made with a lot of courage. I only had courage. I have also found money in such a way that when you hear about it, you will feel proud of me."

Also Read | 'Black Mirror' Season 7: From Trailer to Episode Titles, Know Everything About Charlie Brooker's Netflix Sci-Fi Anthology Series!.

Kher shared the inspiration behind the film and said that his loneliness, which arose from his decision to live his life on principles, gave him the strength to make the film 'Tanvi: The Great'.

He said, "I am getting emotional because when you live your life honestly, you feel very lonely. You feel that you are living on your principles. You feel that you are not living like the market. But in that loneliness, you get a lot of strength. And then people like you get together. I don't talk much. Tanvi the great. I don't know if it will work or not. I don't know if it will work or not. But truth, entertainment and courage will be seen in this film."

The actor called his upcoming film a "beginning of truth" and requested love and blessings from his fans for the success of the film.

"I love you all and I need your blessings. I need your love. Applause after watching the film. If you like it. But this is a new beginning. And this is the beginning of truth. Jai Ho." said Anupam Kher.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DH5NxMNC-B8/?

'Tanvi The Great' will feature music composed by MM Keeravani, the acclaimed Oscar-winning composer known for his work on 'RRR'.

Additionally, the film's sound design will be handled by Resul Pookutty, an Academy Award winner recognised for his work on 'Slumdog Millionaire'.

The 'Game Of Thrones' actor Iain Glen will be seen in the film. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)