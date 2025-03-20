Washington [US], March 20 (ANI): A former employee of Grammy-winning rapper Eminem, has been charged in connection with leaking the rapper's unreleased music online, according to a report in The Hollywood Reporter.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, US Attorney Julie Beck stated that Joseph Strange who worked for the artist from 2007 to 2021, faces serious charges, including criminal infringement of copyright and interstate transportation of stolen goods.

The charges stem from an investigation that began in January. An employee at Eminem's studio in Ferndale, Michigan, discovered unreleased music by the rapper being sold on various websites.

The FBI was contacted after the employee recognized the music as being taken directly from a hard drive at the studio.

The tracks, which the rapper was still working on, were listed for sale, according to The Hollywood Reporter, leading to an investigation by law enforcement.

The FBI's efforts to track down those who had purchased the leaked music eventually led them to Joseph Strange, who was identified as the seller of the tracks.

"Protecting intellectual property from thieves is critical in safeguarding the exclusive rights of creators and protecting their original work from reproduction and distribution by individuals who seek to profit from the creative output of others," said U.S. Attorney Julie Beck, according to The Hollywood Reporter, in a statement regarding the case.

If convicted of criminal infringement of a copyright, Strange could face up to five years in prison, along with a fine of up to USD 250,000.

Additionally, he could face up to 10 years in prison for the charge of interstate transportation of stolen goods.

Following the completion of the investigation, officials will decide whether to seek a felony indictment, as a criminal complaint cannot be tried for felony charges.

Special agents from the FBI Oakland County Resident Agency have been working on the case, with FBI Special Agent in Charge Cheyvoryea Gibson emphasizing the importance of protecting intellectual property, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"This investigation underscores the FBI's commitment to safeguarding artists' intellectual property from exploitation by individuals seeking to profit illegally," Gibson said, adding, "Thanks to the cooperation of Mathers Music Studio, FBI agents were able to swiftly enforce federal laws and ensure Joseph Strange was held accountable for his actions."

Eminem, who released new music last year, including the album The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace), continues to make waves in the music industry.

The album received a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album at the 2025 ceremony, and his single 'Houdini' was nominated for both Best Rap Performance and Best Music Video. (ANI)

