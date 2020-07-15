Asansol [West Bengal], July 15 (ANI): As megastar Amitabh Bachchan is being treated for coronavirus in Mumbai's Nanavati Superspeciality Hospital, his fans in West Bengal's Asansol organised 'yagya' and special prayers for his speedy recovery.

"We're upset that Amitabh ji has contracted the infection. We pray that everyone including him recovers soon," said a fan, Pradeep Agarwal.

Similar special prayers have been organised in various parts of the country including Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, and Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi and Lucknow for the fast recovery of the 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood.

Earlier this week, the priest of Ujjain's famous Mahakal Temple was seen reciting the 'Mahamrityunjaya Mantra' which is used for special purposes.

Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan's family including his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. (ANI)

