The National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao is all set to enthrall us with another intriguing role. The actor will be playing the lead role in the Hindi remake of the blockbuster Telugu film, Hit: The First Case. This mystery thriller was directed by debutant Sailesh Kolanu and he would be helming the Hindi version as well. The Telugu film had featured Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead. Vishwak who played the character of a police officer named Vikram Rudraju, is an smart and sharp officer working in the Homicide Intervention Team aka HIT. For Rajkummar Rao, Omar in Hansal Mehta’s Omerta Is the Most Challenging Role in His Career So Far.

Hit: The First Case revolved around the story of a cop who is on the trail of a missing woman. The makers are yet to reveal the title of the Hindi version. This remake will be produced by Dil Raju and Kuldeep Rathore under the banner of Dil Raju Productions. This untitled project is currently under pre-production stage and will go on floors in 2021. The makers have not revealed the name of the actress who will be paired opposite Rajkummar Rao in this untitled film. The makers have shared that more details about the entire cast and crew will be shared soon.

Telugu Film HIT To Be Remade In Hindi

IT'S OFFICIAL... #RajkummarRao to star in #Hindi remake of #Telugu film #Hit... A thriller... Sailesh Kolanu - who directed the original #Telugu film - will direct #Hindi version too... Produced by Dil Raju and Kuldeep Rathore... Now in pre-production stages... Starts 2021. pic.twitter.com/7jCuPc3pu6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 15, 2020

“When I saw HIT, I instantly connected with it. It’s an engaging story, relevant in today’s environment. As an actor I am always on the look out to play characters I haven’t explored and HIT gives me a chance to do that. I’m looking forward to take this journey with Sailesh and Dil Raju," Rajkummar Rao said in a statement, reports PTI. About roping in Rao for the Hindi remake, Sailesh Kolanu stated, “He is a terrific actor and has managed to surprise us every time with his performances. I am really excited to be working with Rajkummar Rao and Dil Raju sir on this project.” Kaithi: Ajay Devgn Confirms To Play the Lead in the Hindi Remake; Film to Release on February 12, 2021.

Hit: The First Case was made on a small budget but had received overwhelming response from critics and fans and the results were seen at the box office. The Telugu film was produced by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni under the banner of Wall Poster Cinema. Meanwhile, the other Bollywood projects that Rajkummar Rao has in his kitty are Ludo, Roohi Afzana and Chhalaang.

