New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Hollywood's pop singer Beyonce, who is celebrating her 39th birthday today, has received tons of lovely wishes from her legion of fans on Twitter.

The musician's followers and fans made sure too make it special for their 'Queen Bey' and has made #Beyonce go trend on Twitter.

"Happy #BeyDay to the most amazing person, artist, singer, actress, dancer, mom, ...@BeyonceThis woman helps me find myself, encourages me to be better for myself, to work harder, to slay I can never be more grateful that I am alive during the same time as #Beyonce," wrote a fan.

Dubbing her as his "all-time inspiration", another fan wrote: "Happy Birthday to the most talented and hardworking women to ever take the stage. No one's doing it like Bey"

A bevy of admirers addressed their love and admiration for the singer's on-stage powerful performances by sharing many stills and videos of her grooving to the songs.

"Happy Birthday to the GREATEST ENTERTAINER ALIVE! #Beyonce, 18 YEARS I've been stanning you and you've done nothing but scalp me bald, snatch my edges, and take my breath away," wrote another admirer.

Not just a tag of singer, Beyonce is also a record producer, dancer, actor, and filmmaker. She started performing in various singing and dancing competitions from a young age and rose to fame in the late 90s as the lead singer of 'Destiny's Child'.

She starred in movies like 'The Pink Panther', 'Dreamgirls', 'Obsessed' and more.

Touted as one of the world's best selling music artists, she has been a receiver of many prestigious accolades, including Grammys. (ANI)

