After the death of rising star Sushant Singh Rajput, the reportage by many news outlets has been disturbing, to say the least. The Producers Guild of India slammed the media for peddling 'clickbait journalism'. Now, many Bollywood celebrities have tweeted 'in solidarity' with the statement. Bipasha Basu, Dia Mirza, Ekta Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Vir Das, Genelia Deshmukh, Riteish Deshmukh, and many many others have stood by the statement. Vir's tweet was on point, as he wrote, "90% of the film industry is not in front of the camera. They have zero interest in your media parasite ratings." Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Producers Guild Of India Slams Media For 'Gross Representation' Of Film Industry, Requests Aspirants To Not Get Misled By 'Click-Bait Journalism'.

This was the first time that the body, consisting of 136 members, issued a statement on the media coverage of the film industry. "There are some things more important than advertising revenues and ratings things like common human decency. Let's show we still have some," the fiery statement by the representative body of the Hindi film producers said. Check out some of the tweets in support of the statement here. Producers Guild Recommends Guidelines for Filming; From Temperature Checks to Sanitisation of Studios (Read Deets).

Bipasha Basu

Neha Dhupia

Ekta Kapoor

Genelia Deshmukh

Sonam Kapoor

In solidarity ❤️ https://t.co/BD2fCknWYE — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 4, 2020

Farhan Akhtar

Vir Das

90% of the film industry is not in front of the camera. They have zero interest in your media parasite ratings. Honest hard working people who come from small towns to create art. Remember that. #InSolidarity https://t.co/tMIPpXxcOD — Vir Das (@thevirdas) September 4, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan

Sushant's death under mysterious circumstances has opened a Pandora's Box. Central Bureau of Investigation took over the case from Mumbai police, after the late actor's family's requests. After a drug angle was exposed, the Narcotics Control Bureau probed the case. NCB arrested Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda in the case. Showik is Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's brother and Miranda managed Sushant for a long time. The Indian media has not only produced 'leaked' chats between various parties in the case, but has also come up with various controversial theories.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2020 10:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).