Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): Father's Day is being celebrated in several parts across the globe today and Bollywood isn't far behind. Bollywood celebrities are often seen showering love, wishes, and good thoughts for their fathers on the occasion every year.

This year again special wishes and messages made their way to a lot of celebrities' social media accounts. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Anushka Sharma, celebs have commemorated the occasion with heartfelt messages, throwback pictures and sweet videos.

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of herself with her father Randhir Kapoor, in which they were seen twinning in black.

The 'Jab We Met' actor was looking gorgeous in a sheer saree, and she simply captioned the photo "Papa," with a heart emoji.

Actor Anushka Sharma showered love on her father Ajay Kumar Sharma by sharing a cute picture on her Instagram Story.

Anushka's father is seen in the photo sitting next to a big-sized teddy bear while on the phone. The actor appears to have secretly snapped this adorable moment and added a heart emoji.

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram story and shared a lovely collage of pictures showcasing precious moments with her dad Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor.

She wrote, "Happy Father's Day to the best man I know love you the most."

Shweta Bachchan surprised fans by giving a Father's Day twist to Big B's iconic dialouge, sharing a sweet selfie with her legendary father Amitabh Bachchan.

She captioned the photo and wrote, "Rishte mein toh sirf mere...lagte hai" with a heart emoji.

On the occasion of Father's Day, actor Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to wish her father Saif Ali Khan a happy Father's Day.

The 'Atrangi Re' actor shared a sweet photo of herself with her Abba and her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

She simply captioned the post, "Happy Father's Day Abba Jaan".

Father's day is observed on the third Sunday of June and this year, the special occasion to celebrate the world's purest relationship is on June 19. (ANI)

