Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 31 (ANI): The fourth edition of 'FDCI India Men's Weekend 2026' is all set to commence, promising to bring together the country's leading and emerging menswear designers.

In an initiative by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the fashion gala will be held at the iconic Diggi Palace in Jaipur on February 7 and 8, 2026.

Speaking on the same, FDCI chairman Sunil Sethi shared, "FDCI India Men's Weekend has always been a focused platform that reflects the evolving identity of Indian menswear. As we present the fourth edition in its renewed format, we are pleased to join hands with the House of Glenfiddich and look forward to this collaboration, bringing together established designers and emerging talent while championing craftsmanship, innovation, and design excellence on a global stage," as per a press release.

The 2026 India's Men Weekend also marks a first-ever partnership between FDCI and the House of Glenfiddich, which has come on board as the title sponsor this year.

For this year's edition, FDCI is set to bring together a compelling mix of established names and emerging voices, including participation of designers like Abraham & Thakore, JJ Valaya, Ashish N Soni, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Siddhartha Tytler, Pawan Sachdeva, Samant Chauhan, Nitin Bal Chauhan, Antar Agni, Countrymade, Sahil Aneja, Dhruv Vaish, Krishna Mehta, Kommal Sood, Paresh Lamba, Rohit Kamra Jaipur, Vivek Karunakaran, Son of a Noble SNOB, TIL, Amit Hansraj, Nikita Mahisalkar, Ajay Kumar, and Felix Bendish.

The ensemble is expected to contribute to a powerful and diverse showcase of Indian menswear. (ANI)

