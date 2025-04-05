Entertainment News | Film Personalities Pay Tributes to Manoj Kumar, Prem Chopra Says He Never Compromised with Quality of Film Shots

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): The Indian film industry came together to bid a final farewell to one of its most beloved cinematic icons, Manoj Kumar. His funeral took place on Saturday at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai.

The legendary actor and director, known for his strong portrayal of patriotic characters, was laid to rest with state honours.

Several notable figures from the industry expressed their deep admiration for Kumar's uncompromising dedication to his craft.

Actor Prem Chopra, who worked alongside Kumar in several films, including 'Shaheed' (1965), shared his heartfelt tribute and said, "I was with him from the beginning... He had a passion... He never used to compromise while making films... Crores of rupees may be spent, but the shot should be exactly what he wanted."

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai also spoke fondly of Kumar, revealing that the late star had inspired him to become a filmmaker.

"He was an inspiration for me to become a filmmaker. He used to guide me and give me suggestions on how to become a good writer and director," said Ghai.

Music composer Anu Malik echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging Kumar's significant contributions to both cinema and society.

"Whatever films he has made, he has made them for the benefit of society and the country," Malik said, adding, "Such people do not come again and again in this world. We should take inspiration from Manoj Kumar's films, his songs, and his direction."

The funeral was attended by prominent Bollywood figures, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salim Khan and Arbaaz Khan.

The father-son duo of Amitabh and Abhishek were seen with family and close friends, offering their final respects. The actor's mortal remains, draped in the Indian tricolour, were escorted to the crematorium with an ambulance decorated in tricolour flowers, symbolizing his deep connection to India's patriotic spirit.

Manoj Kumar, born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), became one of the most iconic actors of Indian cinema.

Known affectionately as "Bharat Kumar," Kumar's portrayal of nationalistic characters in films like Upkar (1967), Purab Aur Paschim (1970), and Shaheed (1965) shaped the genre of patriotic cinema in India.

Kumar's impact went beyond acting. As a director and producer, his works like Upkar won national acclaim, with his directorial debut earning the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film.

His films not only entertained but also instilled a sense of pride and unity in the nation.

Manoj Kumar's death at the age of 87 on April 4, 2025, following age-related health complications, has left the nation in mourning.

Tributes from political leaders and celebrities have poured in, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praising Kumar for his ability to inspire national pride and patriotism through his work. (ANI)

