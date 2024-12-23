New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Filmmakers Shekhar Kapur, Hansal Mehta, and cine stars Manoj Bajpayee, Akshay Kumar, and Kajol paid homage to Shyam Benegal, calling the veteran director a master storyteller who redefined cinema and inspired generations with his films.

Benegal, one of the pioneers of the Indian parallel cinema movement in the 1970s and 1980s, died on Monday at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital due to chronic kidney disease.

Known for films like his 1974 debut "Ankur", "Mandi", "Nishant", "Mammo", and "Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda" that explored social themes still relevant in the country through layered characters, the director celebrated his 90th birthday just nine days ago on December 14.

Kapur bid farewell to his "friend and guide" in a post on X.

"He created ‘the new wave' cinema. #shyambenegal will always be remembered as the man that changed the direction of Indian Cinema with films like Ankur, Manthan and countless others. He created stars out of great actors like Shabama Azmi and Smita Patil," the filmmaker wrote on the microblogging platform.

Addressing Benegal as Shyam Babu, as he was known to friends and collaborators, Mehta thanked the filmmaker for being an inspiration.

"Thank you for the cinema. Thank you for giving tough stories and flawed characters such amazing dignity. Truly among the last of our greats," Mehta wrote.

Bajpayee, who worked with the director in 2001's "Zubeidaa", said Benegal's death is a "heartbreaking loss" for Indian cinema.

"Shyam Benegal wasn't just a legend, he was a visionary who redefined storytelling and inspired generations. Working with him in Zubeidaa was a transformative experience for me, exposing me to his unique style of storytelling & nuanced understanding of performances.

"I'll forever be grateful for the lessons I learned under his direction. It was an absolute honor to have had the opportunity to work with him. His legacy will live on in the stories he told and the lives he touched. Rest in peace Shyam Babu, Om Shanti," the actor wrote on X.

Akshay Kumar said he is "pained" after learning about Benegal's death.

"One of the finest filmmakers in our country, truly a legend. Om Shanti," he said.

In her Instagram Story, Kajol said Benegal's contributions to Indian cinema are "immeasurable and his legacy will live on through his incredible body of work".

"Thank you for your Cinema... for stories that shaped incredible talent and for pushing boundaries and creating pride in Indian Cinema," said producer Karan Johar on Instagram Story.

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra said Benegal was the best at expressing "poetry of the ordinary face and ordinary lives".

"Much will be written about Shyam Benegal but for me not many talk about the fact that there was a lament in his films and a sadness about the fact we were not living in the best of all possible Worlds (sic)" he said in another post on X.

Mishra, who spoke highly about the filmmaker when he launched a book on Benegal by Atul Tiwari in Lucknow barely three days ago, said he couldn't believe the veteran would "leave us so soon".

Telugu superstar and politician Chiranjeevi also paid tributes to Benegal, a fellow Hyderabadi.

"Deeply saddened at the departure of Shri Shyam Benegal, one of the finest film makers and great intellectuals of our country. He discovered & nurtured some of the brightest film talents of India.

"His films, biographies and documentaries form part of India's greatest cultural treasure!! A fellow Hyderabadi & former Rajya Sabha member, Benegal Sab's masterful works will always be held in great esteem in Indian Cinema! Rest In Peace Sir!!" he wrote.

Director Rahul Dholakia said he was fortunate to have met Benegal, who was also his father's friend.

"The father of art house / new wave / alternative or simply fine cinema - who gave us classics like Ankur, Manthan, Nishant, Mandi.. junoon, Kalyug and many more .. #ShyamBenegal sir is no more - a fine man, a gentle soul and one of Indias finest filmmakers (sic)" Dholakia added.

"Farewell to the legendary #ShyamBenegal, the master storyteller who redefined Indian cinema with his realism and depth. His films will continue to inspire generations. Rest in peace maestro," said Bengali star Prosenjit Chatterjee on X.

