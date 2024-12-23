Allu Arjun’s children, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha were evacuated from their home after a group of protestors vandalised the actor's residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The protestors, reportedly from Osmania University, caused chaos outside the actor's house by throwing stones, burning an effigy of the actor, and damaging property, including plant pots. The attack appears to be linked to a stampede incident, though further details on the exact cause remain unclear. At the time of the disturbance, Allu Arjun was not at home, but his wife, Sneha Reddy, and their children were seen leaving the property in the aftermath of the attack. Allu Arjun House Attacked: Hyderabad Court Grants Bail to 6 Accused Students for Vandalising 'Pushpa 2' Actor's Home.

Allu Arjun’s Children Moved to Safety After Home Vandalism

Allu Aravind Calls for Calm and Restraint Following Vandalism at Allu Arjun’s Home

The situation quickly drew the attention of Allu Arjun’s father, Allu Aravind, who addressed the press. He called for calm and restraint, urging the public not to react impulsively. "Everyone has seen what happened at our house today. But, it is time for us to act accordingly. I don't see this as the right time to react to anything. The police have arrested the vandalisers and filed a case against them. The police personnel are deployed near my house to take away anybody who comes here to create a ruckus. No one should encourage such incidents. It is time to practice restraint. The law will take its course." Stones Pelted at Allu Arjun’s Residence: Members of OU JAC Involved in Attack on ‘Pushpa 2’ Star’s Home Arrested (Watch Video).

While the attack on the actor’s residence has caused concern, authorities have swiftly responded, ensuring that order is maintained and justice is pursued. The actor's family remains safe, and law enforcement continues to monitor the situation closely.

