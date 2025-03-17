Washington [US], March 17 (ANI): Actor Devon Sawa is not ruling out his eventual return to 'Final Destination'. As the first film celebrates its 25th anniversary, the actor who played Alex Browning, the unfortunate youngster who escaped death only to have it follow him and his fellow survivors to horrible ends, talked about his film 'Heart Eyes' and the 'Final Destination' franchise's legacy.

Fans last saw Alex in a legacy cameo in 2011's Final Destination 5, but he was revealed by his former girlfriend Clear Rivers (Ali Larter) in 2003's Final Destination 2 to have died sometime between the events of the first and second films, reported People.

Despite his character's death, Sawa shared that "for sure return" to the Final Destination franchise in some capacity "if that opportunity ever came up."

'Final Destination: Bloodlines' is the sixth instalment of the long-running horror franchise. The 'Final Destination 5' was released in August 2011.

The first film, released in 2000, starred Devon Sawa, Ali Larter, Seann William Scott and Tony Todd, according to People.

The film is directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein and written by Jon Watts, Guy Busick, and Lori Evans Taylor. It is based on characters created by Jeffrey Reddick.

A synopsis for Bloodlines says this entry "takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death's twisted sense of justice," as per the outlet.

"Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all," the logline teases, as per the outlet.

The cast includes Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger and Todd, who died in November 2024 at age 69, reported People.

'Final Destination Bloodlines' is in theatres on May 16.

While Sawa does not appear in Bloodlines -- which marks the horror saga's first installment in nearly 14 years -- he tells PEOPLE he hears the movie is "phenomenal." Touching again on his own potential future involvement, the actor says, "Maybe we will revisit Final Destination one day, but you never know," reported People. (ANI)

