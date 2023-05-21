Los Angeles [US], May 21 (ANI): If you are a Miley Cryus fan, then there's bad news for you.

The pop singer has decided to quit touring as large venues make her uncomfortable, Variety reported, citing British Vogue.

"It's been a minute," Cyrus said about touring. "After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can't. Not only can't, because can't is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else's pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?"

"Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn't really the thing that I love," she continued. "There's no connection. There's no safety. It's also not natural. It's so isolating because if you're in front of 100,000 people then you are alone."

Cyrus' last arena show was the Bangerz Tour back in 2015. The tour lasted 78 shows and stopped at venues such as the O2 Arena in London and the Barclays Center in New York City. Some fans thought Cyrus might be planning a new arena tour to support her eighth studio album "Endless Summer Vacation," which was released in March. It seems unlikely based on her latest comments, although perhaps Cyrus will tour in other kinds of venues such as Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

"Endless Summer Vacation" includes Cyrus' smash single "Flowers," which is the fastest track to cross 1 billion streams in Spotify's history at 112 days. (ANI)

