Cricket

Live Score
PBKS vs MI 69 T20 (N) Match
PBKS
VS
MI
Toss won by PBKS and elected to Field

Entertainment News | First Ever Kashmiri-Kannada Feature Film 'Harmukh' Unveiled in J&K

Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. "Harmukh", the first-ever feature film made in both Kashmiri and Kannada languages, had its official launch here on Monday.

Agency News PTI| May 26, 2025 08:00 PM IST
A+
A-
Entertainment News | First Ever Kashmiri-Kannada Feature Film 'Harmukh' Unveiled in J&K

Srinagar, May 26 (PTI) "Harmukh", the first-ever feature film made in both Kashmiri and Kannada languages, had its official launch here on Monday.

At the event, the film's trailer and songs were launched. The film is produced by and features Ayash Arif in the lead role.

Also Read | 'His Spirit Continue to Inspire Me': Emiway Bantai Pays a Heartfelt Musical Tribute to Late Sidhu Moosewala.

The title of the film is inspired from a mountain located in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, between the Sindh river to the south and Kishanganga river to the north and is considered sacred in Hinduism.

Veteran filmmaker and actor T S Nagabharana, who has won 16 national and state awards, is also part of the cast.

Also Read | Cannes Film Festival 2025: Taha Shah Badussha Awarded 'Influential Actor of the Year' at WIBA Awards 2025 for Memorable Performances in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' and Gajendra Ahire's 'PARO'.

Arif described the film as “a dream, a bridge, and a bond” between Kashmir and Karnataka. At its core, there is a message of friendship beyond borders.

The movie depicts the emotional journey of two families from different cultures and how they grow to love and understand each other.

“At its heart, the film is a tribute to unity, empathy, and the power of human connection,” he said.

The story, written by acclaimed filmmaker Ashok Cashyap, beautifully weaves together the spirit of Kashmir and the warmth of Karnataka, Arif said.

The music and songs of "Harmukh" are composed by legendary Kashmiri singer Wahid Jeelani.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, who was the chief guest at the launch ceremony, emphasised the importance of sharing Kashmir's true essence with the world.

“There is a tremendous need to portray the hospitality, warmth, and humanity of Kashmir to the global audience,” he said, adding “Harmukh" appears to do exactly that — "beautifully capturing the cultural richness and compassionate spirit that define our land.”

Wani said such cinematic efforts go beyond storytelling and act as cultural ambassadors, offering the world a glimpse into the real Kashmir -- not through conflict, but through connection, creativity, and care.

He also hoped that "Harmukh" serve as a catalyst for the region's tourism sector, which remains a vital pillar of the local economy.

“This endeavour will certainly prove blissful for our tourism industry and contribute to a more positive, inclusive narrative about our Valley,” he said.

At the launch, the audience was treated to a captivating performance by renowned folk artist Fayaz Shilvati.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
img
Agency News PTI| May 26, 2025 08:00 PM IST
A+
A-
Entertainment News | First Ever Kashmiri-Kannada Feature Film 'Harmukh' Unveiled in J&K

Srinagar, May 26 (PTI) "Harmukh", the first-ever feature film made in both Kashmiri and Kannada languages, had its official launch here on Monday.

At the event, the film's trailer and songs were launched. The film is produced by and features Ayash Arif in the lead role.

Also Read | 'His Spirit Continue to Inspire Me': Emiway Bantai Pays a Heartfelt Musical Tribute to Late Sidhu Moosewala.

The title of the film is inspired from a mountain located in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, between the Sindh river to the south and Kishanganga river to the north and is considered sacred in Hinduism.

Veteran filmmaker and actor T S Nagabharana, who has won 16 national and state awards, is also part of the cast.

Also Read | Cannes Film Festival 2025: Taha Shah Badussha Awarded 'Influential Actor of the Year' at WIBA Awards 2025 for Memorable Performances in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' and Gajendra Ahire's 'PARO'.

Arif described the film as “a dream, a bridge, and a bond” between Kashmir and Karnataka. At its core, there is a message of friendship beyond borders.

The movie depicts the emotional journey of two families from different cultures and how they grow to love and understand each other.

“At its heart, the film is a tribute to unity, empathy, and the power of human connection,” he said.

The story, written by acclaimed filmmaker Ashok Cashyap, beautifully weaves together the spirit of Kashmir and the warmth of Karnataka, Arif said.

The music and songs of "Harmukh" are composed by legendary Kashmiri singer Wahid Jeelani.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, who was the chief guest at the launch ceremony, emphasised the importance of sharing Kashmir's true essence with the world.

“There is a tremendous need to portray the hospitality, warmth, and humanity of Kashmir to the global audience,” he said, adding “Harmukh" appears to do exactly that — "beautifully capturing the cultural richness and compassionate spirit that define our land.”

Wani said such cinematic efforts go beyond storytelling and act as cultural ambassadors, offering the world a glimpse into the real Kashmir -- not through conflict, but through connection, creativity, and care.

He also hoped that "Harmukh" serve as a catalyst for the region's tourism sector, which remains a vital pillar of the local economy.

“This endeavour will certainly prove blissful for our tourism industry and contribute to a more positive, inclusive narrative about our Valley,” he said.

At the launch, the audience was treated to a captivating performance by renowned folk artist Fayaz Shilvati.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
img

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
jiohotstar
50000+K+ searches
iplt20.com 2025
5000+K+ searches
मुंबई इंडियंस बनाम पंजाब किंग्स के मैच का स्कोरकार्ड
5000+K+ searches
amitabh bachchan
500+K+ searches
ipl final tickets
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Google Trends Google Trends
jiohotstar
50000+K+ searches
iplt20.com 2025
5000+K+ searches
मुंबई इंडियंस बनाम पंजाब किंग्स के मैच का स्कोरकार्ड
5000+K+ searches
amitabh bachchan
500+K+ searches
ipl final tickets
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
img

Trending Topics
Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results

Editor's Choice
img

Trending Topics
Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel