Los Angeles [US], November 19 (ANI): The first-look images from Sophie Turner-starrer 'Steal' have been unveiled.

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (Bodies, The Queen's Gambit) and Archie Madekwe (Saltburn, Gran Turismo) are also a part of the heist thriller.

Steal is a contemporary, high-octane thriller about the heist of the century and the ordinary office worker, Zara (Sophie Turner), who finds herself at the heart of it, read a press note.

"A typical work day at a pension fund investment company, Lochmill Capital, is upended when a gang of violent thieves burst in and force Zara and her best mate Luke (Archie Madekwe) to execute their demands. But who would steal billions of pounds of ordinary people's pensions and why? DCI Rhys (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd) is determined to find out, but as a recently relapsed gambling addict, Rhys must keep his own money problems at bay while dealing with the secret agendas and competing interests at the centre of this far-reaching crime," the note further read.

The Prime Video series comes from executive producers Greg Brenman and Rebecca De Souza, and producer Nuala O'Leary. Amazon MGM Studios is producing alongside Drama Republic. (ANI)

