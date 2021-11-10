Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 (ANI): Ahead of the release of Lara Dutta and Prateik Babbar-starrer 'Hiccups and Hookups', the makers shared the first official poster of the show.

In the poster, Lara, Prateik and Shinnova can be seen chilling in bathtubs and drinking champagne.

Also Read | Don: First Look Poster of Sivakarthikeyan's Campus Drama Unveiled (View Pic).

The makers have introduced Lara's character as a 'modern stree' who is confused about her dating options. Prateik is introduced as the guy who considers himself to be the 'Newton of Relationships' as he believes dating is a game of Snakes and Ladders. Shinnova will be seen playing the teenage daughter of Lara Dutta's character in the show.

The poster depicts the equations between the family members in a light and breezy manner.

Also Read | School for Good and Evil: Ben Kingsley, Rob Delaney and Rachel Bloom Joins Paul Feig’s Netflix Film.

'Hiccups and Hookups' is directed by Kunal Kohli and will stream on Lionsgate Play from November 26. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)