Paris [France], January 19 (ANI): The demise of actor Gaspard Ulliel on Wednesday in ski accident has left everyone shocked. He was 37.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex paid tribute to the late actor on Twitter.

He penned a message in French, which translates to: "Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew with him. They loved each other madly. It is with a heavy heart that we will no longer see his most beautiful interpretations. We have lost a French actor."

As per Variety, Gaspard began acting while still at school. At the age of 12 he appeared in the French TV movie 'Une Femme En Blanc' in an uncredited role. In 2007 he took on his first major English-speaking role in "'Hannibal Rising', playing Hannibal, and in 2014 played fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in the critically acclaimed film 'Saint Laurent'.

He will make one of his final on-screen appearances in Marvel's upcoming Disney Plus series 'Moon Knight', in which Ulliel played Midnight Man opposite Oscar Isaac. (ANI)

