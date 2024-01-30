Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Power couple Suriya and Jyotika recently visited Finland.

Jyotika took to Instagram on Monday evening to share a video that showcased glimpses from their trip.

She wrote, "2024 - a year full of travel. January : Finland (Arctic circle)."

The video begins with footage of snowfall with text that reads, "Life is like a rainbow; let's start finding its colours. I found my white."

From living in an igloo to admiring the Northern Lights, the actor-couple posted numerous photos from their romantic getaway.

The video also includes a selfie of the couple.

Jyotika can be seen entering an igloo.

The video also included short footage of the couple enjoying dog sled ride together. The couple was seen having a fun time near a bonfire in the snow.

Jyotika and Suriya got married on September 11, 2006. They have two children, a daughter, Diya, and a son, Dev. The power couple appeared in seven films together, with the first being 'Poovellam Kettuppar.'

Meanwhile, the 'Jai Bhim' actor will also be seen in 'Suriya 43,' alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma, and Nazriya Fahadh.Suriya and Sudha Kongara are returning for 'Surya 43,' following the 2020 film Soorarai Pottru, which earned him a National Award for Best Actor.

He also has action drama film 'Kanguva' in his pipeline. Directed by Siva, the film also stars Disha Patani in the lead roles. (ANI)

