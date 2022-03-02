Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): Actor Gajraj Rao, who won critical and commercial success with films like 'Badhaai Ho' (2018) and 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' (2020), teased his fans about his upcoming project on Wednesday.

The 'Lootcase' actor took to his Instagram Story and posted a selfie which featured his co-star from 'Badhaai Ho', Neena Gupta, and the director of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', Hitesh Kewalya.

Also Read | Lock Upp: Karan Patel Approached to Be the Jailor in Kangana Ranaut's Reality Show?.

He wrote, "Chef @hiteshkewalya ne dheemi aanch par kuch pakada shuru kiya hai ... # newjourney."

Hitesh was also the screenplay writer of 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', which was a hilarious but sensitive take on the hush-hush topic of erectile dysfunction.

Also Read | Ulagammai: Maestro Ilaiyaraaja's Background Score for Vijay Prakash's Next Released.

Gajraj will be next seen in 'Maidaan' which stars Ajay Devgn. He had made his debut in 1994 with a minor role in Shekhar Kapur's 'Bandit Queen' and has since then worked in many films and web series. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)