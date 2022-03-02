Veteran director and actor K. Bhagyaraj has released the impressive background music scored by maestro Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja for the film Ulagammai. Directed by Vijay Prakash of 'Sathi Sanam', 'Kadhal FM' and 'Kuchi Ice' fame, and produced by V. Jaya Prakash for the Madras Digital Cinema Academy, Ulagammai is based on 'Oru Kottukku Veliye', a popular novel by legendary Tamil writer Su Samuthiram. Ponniyin Selvan-Part One: Mani Ratnam’s Film To Release On September 30; Makers Unveil Trisha Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s First Look.

The period socio-drama has three songs composed by Ilaiyaraaja and his musical score is said to be one of the highlights of the movie. Lyrics have been penned by Ilaiyaraaja, Muthulingam and Saravanan. The film has actress Gowri Kishan and actor Vetri Mithran playing the lead. Apart from Gowri Kishan and Vetri Mithran, the film will also feature Marimuthu, G M Sundar, Arulmani, Kandharaj, Samy, James and Pranav in supporting roles.

The film has dialogues by Dr Kubendran, cinematography by K V Mani, editing by Suresh Urs and art direction by Veera Singam. The story is set in the 1970s and happens in the backdrop of Tirunelveli. A former associate of veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja, director Vijay Prakash says he was inspired by Su Samuthiram's stories right from the days he was a student.

"That too, 'Oru Kottukku Veliye' left a huge impact on me and I wanted to make it into a movie. Since Samuthiram is no more, we have obtained the rights from his wife," he says. The film has been shot using Red Dragon camera. The shoot is over and the makers are planning to release it in April.

