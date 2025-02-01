Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): Marking Ganesh Jayanti, also called Magha Shukla Chaturthi, devotees arrived at the famous Siddhivinayak Temple on Saturday morning in big numbers to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha.

People participated in morning aarti with full devotion.

Ganesh Jayanti is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the deity of wisdom. it is observed with fervour and devotion, especially in Maharashtra and the Konkan coast.

On the fourth day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Magh, Lord Ganesh, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is said to have been born.

Special meals are also prepared and offered to Lord Ganesha, later shared among devotees on this auspicious occasion.

Ganesh Jayanti also marks the beginning of new endeavours and the path to enlightenment and fulfilment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)