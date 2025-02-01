Maghi Ganesh Jayanti is an auspicious Hindu occasion that is celebrated on the fourth day of the Shukla Paksha in the Magha Month. Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2025 falls on Saturday, February 1. In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha is considered to be the God of new beginnings, wisdom, and prosperity and the remover of obstacles. The occasion is celebrated as Lord Ganesha’s birth anniversary, and it is marked with grand and joyous celebrations. It is mainly celebrated in the state’s of Maharashtra and Goa and the coastal regions of Konkan. The observance emphasises personal devotion and spiritual reflection. Devotees visit temples, offer prayers, perform rituals, chant mantras, and seek blessings from the divine. Maghi Ganesh Jayanti Wishes in Marathi: Send Happy Ganesh Jayanti Greetings, WhatsApp Messages and Ganpati Photos on Magha Shukla Chaturthi.

Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2025 Date

Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2025 falls on Saturday, February 1.

Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2025 Chaturthi Tithi

The Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2025 Chaturthi Tithi begins on Saturday, February 1, at 11:38 AM IST and ends on Sunday, February 2, at 09:14 AM IST.

Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2025 Puja Muhurat Time and Duration

The Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat is from 11:38 AM IST to 01:40 PM IST, and it is for a duration of two hours and two minutes.

Time To Avoid Moon Sighting

Avoid the moon sighting from 09:02 AM to 09:07 PM.

Maghi Ganesh Jayanti Rituals

Devotees perform several rituals for the occasion. First, they set up an altar with Lord Ganesha’s idol and then take a vow to perform the puja with the utmost devotion. The idol is bathed with water, milk, honey, and curd as a symbol of purification. Lord Ganesha’s idol is then worshipped with flowers, incense, and turmeric and then offered sweets like modak, laddoo, coconut, and durva grass. Offering modak, especially, is considered auspicious. Devotees recite Ganesh mantras and sing holy and traditional hymns. The puja concludes once the prasad is offered among family and friends. Devotees also observe a strict fast from sunrise to moonrise and break it only once the puja is completed.

Maghi Ganesh Jayanti Significance

In Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Ganesha was born on this day. Hence, it is a significant occasion. It is also believed that by observing a fast, the unfulfilled desires and obstacles are replaced with happiness and prosperity in life. The occasion emphasises the themes of prosperity, overcoming obstacles, and knowledge. Maghi Ganesh Jayanti Greetings in Hindi: WhatsApp Messages, Ganpati Bappa Photos, Wishes, Images and HD Wallpapers To Share With Family and Friends.

On Maghi Ganesh Jayanti, devotees perform traditions and rituals that promote spiritual growth and humility. The day is also considered to be an opportunity to seek blessings for new beginnings, good luck, wisdom, and prosperity.

