The annual festival of Maghi Ganeshotsav, the festival of Lord Ganesha’s birth, starts on Maghi Ganesh Jayanti, February 1 in Maharashtra. According to the Hindu calendar, Maghi Ganesh Jayanti is observed on Shukla Chaturthi during the Magha lunar month and coincides with the January and February months in the Gregorian calendar. Also known as Magh Shukla Chaturthi, the festival involves various rituals and traditions dedicated to worshipping Lord Ganesha. To celebrate Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2025, we bring you Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2025 greetings, images, wallpapers, Lord Ganesha photos, wishes and messages to celebrate Magh Shukla Chaturthi.

