Washington [US], April 10 (ANI): Gigi Hadid spent a special time with her 4-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex-Zayn Malik. She and her daughter visited Medieval Times in New Jersey.

"That was our first experience there," said Gigi during her appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. "Khai got very into it. You can make kids a hundred different things in a week, and when we get there, why is her favorite chicken the one at Medieval Times? She ate so much chicken," reported E! Online.

Gigi also shared that the event, which includes jousting tournaments and medieval-inspired food, doesn't serve "knives or forks" with dinner, so guests have to eat everything with their hands.

"She went princess vibes, and I'm like the princess' keeper of hand sanitizer, wipes and crayons," she said before sharing a photo of the toddler sporting a princess dress and a matching crown. "I also didn't know if she'd be nervous about the swords and stuff. She was not nervous, by the way. She was rocking on," reported E! Online.

This isn't the first time Gigi, who is now dating Bradley Cooper, 50, has shared a rare glimpse of her living her best life with her daughter. In February, she posted a series of pictures of her and Khai.

"Some stuff I meant to share from end of '24, but got the flu at the top of year," she captioned the post at the time, adding, "Anywayssss, feeling very blessed always. Sending you love wherever you are," reported E! Online. (ANI)

