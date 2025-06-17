Los Angeles [US], June 17 (ANI): Glen Powell, the star of Twisters and Top Gun: Maverick, is all set to lead an upcoming firefighter drama directed by Ron Howard.

According to Deadline, the news was confirmed by Amazon MGM Studios.

As per the publication, the untitled film will be based on a story written by Christina Hodson. It will follow two childhood friends who have grown apart but are forced to come together again when deadly fires break out across Texas. Both are now elite firefighters, and the crisis pushes them to face their past and reconnect.

Ron Howard, known for the hit 1991 firefighter film Backdraft, returns to the genre with this project. The film is being produced by Imagine Entertainment's Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Jeb Brody, along with Powell's production company Barnstorm. Powell himself is also on board as a producer.

Christina Hodson, who wrote Bumblebee and Birds of Prey, will serve as executive producer. She has also worked on several major Hollywood films and franchises.

Powell recently received a Golden Globe nomination for his role in Netflix's Hit Man. He is also involved in several upcoming projects, including the series Chad Powers, which he co-created and stars in, and The Running Man, directed by Edgar Wright. He has also wrapped filming on Huntington and is currently working on a new film with JJ Abrams.

More details, including the full cast and title, are expected to be announced soon. (ANI)

