Mumbai, June 17: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is back with her latest track “Balam Chota”, which she describes as a heartfelt celebration of her cultural roots. Sapna stated that the song captures the essence of Haryana’s rich folk heritage while connecting with today’s generation. Speaking about the track, the dancer shared, “Balam Chota is the kind of track that makes you move without thinking. It’s rooted in our culture but has a fun, fresh energy that connects instantly. I had a blast shooting this one, it’s pure celebration.”

The foot-tapping number showcases Choudhary’s energetic dance moves. Sung by Ruchika Jangid, the lyrics have been penned by Mohit Majariya. Produced by CR Music, the song delivers an energetic, festive beat that keeps the momentum high throughout. Directed by Sahil Sandhu, the vibrant music video bursts with bold colours and matches the song’s lively spirit. “Balam Chota” is streaming on the T-Series Haryanvi YouTube channel. ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 4’ Episode 1: Fans Swoon Over Harshad Chopda’s Perfect Comeback, Shivangi Joshi Wins Hearts and Kaddu the Dog Steals the Show!.

Sapna Chaudhary, known for her dynamic presence across dance, music, and cinema, has carved a successful niche for herself in the Indian entertainment industry. What began as stage performances to support her family soon turned into a thriving career.

Her breakout moment came with the viral success of the song “Solid Body”, which made waves on YouTube and established her as a household name. She is best known for the hit song “Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal,” released in 2022, which became a massive sensation for its upbeat rhythm and Sapna Choudhary’s trademark dance moves. Her electrifying performance in the music video played a key role in solidifying her status as a Haryanvi entertainment icon. Sheetal Murder Case: Suspected Boyfriend Arrested for Killing Haryana-Based Model Simmi Chaudhary.

Over the years, Sapna has expanded her repertoire beyond stage shows—she made her film debut with “Journey of Bhangover” in 2017 and followed it up with roles in “Veere Ki Wedding” and “Nanu Ki Jaanu” in 2018. She further rose to national fame as a contestant on the popular reality show “Bigg Boss Season 11.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2025 09:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).