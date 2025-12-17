Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI): Global comedy superstar Russell Peters is set to bring his critically acclaimed 'Relax World Tour' to India, promising electrifying shows in Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata.

Peters' India arrival is fresh off his sold-out performances in more than 100 cities worldwide, including New York, London, Paris, Sydney, Stockholm, Dubai, Riyadh, Singapore, and Toronto.

Also Read | 'Don't Play With Our Emotions': Shraddha Kapoor Requests Aditya Dhar to Prepone ‘Dhurandhar’ Sequel.

Earlier, the Emmy, Gemini, and Peabody Award-winning comedian had toured India five times, beginning with his Somebody! Tour in 2007, followed by the Notorious World Tour in 2013, the Almost Famous World Tour in 2015, the Deported World Tour in 2019, and most recently the Act Your Age World Tour in 2024.

His 2026 'Relax World Tour' marks Peter's biggest, most expansive tour of India to date, giving fans across the country the chance to experience his all-new material as well as his signature, razor-sharp crowd work.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Opens Up About His Fear of Being Paralysed and Bedridden After January 2025 Stabbing Incident, Says 'Lost Feeling in My Leg for a While' (Watch Video).

Presented and promoted by BEW Live in association with EVA Live, the Russell Peters Relax World Tour powered by Mastercard is poised to become one of the biggest comedy events of 2026.

The multi-city India leg of the Relax World Tour will kick off in March 2026 and travel to Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, and Kolkata over a span of one month.

Speaking on the same, Peters shared, "I love coming to India. It's home. It's my roots and one of my favourite places to visit. Performing here is always an incredible experience - the energy, the food, hospitality and the audiences, who are smart, lively and have supported me from day one. I can't wait to come back!" as per a press release.

Deepak Choudhary, Founder & Managing Director, EVA Live, added, "As someone who has seen the evolution of live entertainment and comedy in India, it is truly special to present an artist of Russell Peters' calibre. His comedy cuts across ages, cultures and generations. His ability to innovate while staying true to the humour people admire makes this massive comedy tour a must-attend experience. Only a few iconic comedians of our time have sustained such incredible relevance and popularity over thirty years. Hosting Russell Peters' Relax World Tour in India reflects EVA Live's commitment to delivering world-class and multi-genre live entertainment experiences."

Lavani Agarwal, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, South Asia at Mastercard, explained how Russell Peters' arrival in India will add a bold new dimension to this live entertainment journey, designed to ignite nostalgia, spark excitement, and deliver laughter that transcends generations.

"This is more than a concert series; it's a cultural celebration. And as always, Mastercard cardholders will enjoy exclusive access to unforgettable experiences that make every moment priceless," he said, the press release added.

Given are the tour dates and cities:

March 15, 2026 - New Delhi March 18, 2026 - PuneMarch 20, 2026 - Bengaluru March 22, 2026 - Mumbai March 25, 2026 - HyderabadMarch 27, 2026 - Chennai March 29, 2026 - Kolkata

Tickets for the shows will be available on District by Zomato, with general sales set to open on December 22, 2025. A special pre-sale for HDFC Mastercard cardholders will begin on December 15, 2025, followed by a pre-sale for all other Mastercard users starting December 17, 2025, for five consecutive days. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)