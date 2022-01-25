Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Arjun Bijlani will be seen flaunting their acting skills in a new song titled 'Dil Pe Zakhm'.

The upcoming track is sung by Jubin Nautiyal. Manoj Muntashir has penned its lyrics.

Actor Kashika Kapoor is also a part of 'Dil Pe Zakhm'.

Sharing the poster of the song, Gurmeet took to Instagram and wrote, "Strong bonds never break and Dil Pe Zakhm will prove it. Song releasing on January 28."

'Dil Pe Zakhm' is touted as a melodious song and will be out on the official YouTube page of T-Series on January 28. (ANI)

