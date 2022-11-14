Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], November 14 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming romantic track 'Dil Jisse Zinda Hain,' on Monday, unveiled the poster and song release date.

Taking to Instagram, production house T-series dropped the poster which they captioned," You are about to be blown away with this fierceful game of love! Prepare yourselves for #DilJisseZindaHain."

The upcoming romantic song features Bollywood actor Gurmeet Choudhary and actor Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani in the lead roles.

Sung by Jubin Nautiyal and music from Meet Bros, the song will be out on November 18, 2022 exclusively on the T-series YouTube channel.

Previously, Gurmeet featured in several music videos from TSeries including 'Teri Galliyon Se,' 'Kuch Baatein,' 'Dil Pe Zakhm,' and 'Tumse Pyaar Karke' and each of them was a big hit.

He and his wife Debina Bonnerjee recently welcomed his second child, a baby girl.

Meanwhile, Giorgia was seen in Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha's song 'Little Star' and in singer Mika's song 'Roop Tera Mastana'.

Recently the makers unveiled Giorgia's glimpse from the song in which she looked drop-dead gorgeous and fans can't to watch her in the full version.

Soon after the production house shared the news fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart and fire emoticons.

"Jubin sir always the best," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote," Giorgia look hot."

'Dil Jisse Zinda Hai' marks Gurmeet and Giorgia's first on-screen collaboration. (ANI)

