With 1899 set to release this Thursday, Dark fans will finally have something to look forward to. Ever since Dark ended, there has been a huge sci-fi shaped hole left in Netflix's category, and coming from the same creators, it looks like 1899 is set to deliver on the same level as many are calling it a great follow up. So, before you check out 1899, let's take a look at what the critics are saying. 1899: Review, Release Date, Time, Where to Watch – All You Need to Know About Netflix's Sci-Fi Series From the Creators of 'Dark'.

Watch the Trailer:

Express: Everyone delivers exemplary performances but Pietschmann gives a notable turn alongside Beecham as 1899's heroine. Newcomer and artist Isabella Wei as Ling Yi serves up a beautiful and affecting portrayal of a young woman trapped by her circumstances.

Radio Times: Ultimately, this genre-bending mystery set on the high seas has been brought to the screen with much thought and care. At this early stage of the season the story is more engaging than its characters. But with each episode revealing more about them, the two will hopefully align to allow 1899 to power on full steam ahead and reach its maximum potential.

TheCosmicCircus: So the big takeaway is that 1899 is worth watching. It is one of the best non-English offerings on Netflix. Discovering what happened to the Prometheus and what is happening on the Kerberos will happily occupy a week of your time (or a day if you can’t wait). The only thing I really know right now is that finding the truth is the most important thing any of the passengers can do. 1899 Teaser Trailer: It's a Mysterious Chaos on a Ship in Netflix's New Series From 'Dark' Creators (Watch Video).

Telegraph: On the other hand, this is an expertly-crafted puzzle which, from episode four on, goes to truly mind-bending places. It isn’t for the easily-bored or anyone partial to zoning out in front of the television. But for those who enjoy drama that challenges as much as it dazzles, 1899 is a date worth keeping.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2022 02:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).