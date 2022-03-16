Washington [US], March 16 (ANI): 'Vikings' fame Gustaf Skarsgard has bagged a pivotal role in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Gustaf will play Hans Bethe, a German-American nuclear physicist who won the 1967 Nobel Prize in physics and was tasked by Oppenheimer to head up the T (Theoretical) division of the Manhattan Project.

Also Read | Business Proposal: 5 Reasons Why Ahn Hyo-Seop and Kim Se-jeong’s Kdrama Is The Rom-Com We Didn’t Know We Needed.

'Oppenheimer' is based on Kai Bird's 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Cillian Murphy has been roped in to headline the project as J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the atomic bomb. (ANI)

Also Read | Yo or Hell No? Aditi Rao Hydari’s Simple Traditional Suit by Payal Khandwala.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)