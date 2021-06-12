Washington [US], June 12 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani is going to be a married woman very soon and she celebrated the upcoming milestone with an intimate bridal shower.

On Thursday, the 51-year-old singer shared that she was "kidnapped" for a surprise bridal shower to celebrate her upcoming wedding to fiance Blake Shelton, and there were gifts galore.

"I got kidnapped by my family to celebrate. I'm getting married," she said in a selfie video posted on her Instagram Stories.

Stefani also shared photos of several of her gifts, including a card "to the Bride to Be" and some pretty, pink flowers. "Feeling loved feeling blessed," she wrote.

Stefani also shared a photo of herself as she sipped some wine and held onto one of her gifts.

Stefani is gearing up to tie the knot to Shelton sometime this summer after the much-in-love couple got engaged back in October.

"Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life." he wrote. "I love you. I heard a YES!"

After news of their engagement, an insider also told People magazine that Shelton asked Stefani's three sons - Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, - for permission before he proposed. "Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and asked their permission," the insider said.

The insider added, "Her family very much approves of him. He's an amazing partner and a great extra dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise."

Stefani also opened up recently about having to heal from past heartbreak before deciding to tie the knot to Shelton.

"I think in a romantic way, when you fall in love so hard and so unexpectedly - and so late in your life - you think 'I want to marry you!' That's the first romantic reaction, like, 'Let's get married,'" she told Hoda Kotb earlier this year about her and Shelton's divorces.

She added, "So we always talked about it, of course, and I think that as the years were going by, it didn't need to happen. There was a lot of healing to do."

Just months before the couple went public with their relationship in late 2015, Shelton was navigating the end of his four-year marriage to singer Miranda Lambert, while Stefani was undergoing her own divorce from Gavin Rossdale, the father of her three sons.

Apart from Lambert, Shelton was also previously married to Kaynette Gern from 2003 to 2006. (ANI)

