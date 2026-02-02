BusinessWire India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 2: Johnnette Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a leading Indian unmanned systems manufacturer, based in Noida, has successfully completed the delivery of its 3rd batch of indigenously developed JM-1 Loitering Munitions to the Indian Army under a contract awarded through the Emergency Procurement (EP) procedure. The timely execution of this order marks another major milestone in strengthening India's indigenous defence capabilities and operational readiness.

Also Read | Norway Leader Terje Rod-Larsen Compares Indians to Snakes in Leaked Epstein Files Email, His Statement 'Kill Indian First' Goes Viral.

With this delivery, Johnnette Technologies has so far supplied more than 1000 drones of all types to the Indian Army, deployed for operational use. The repeat orders and expanding induction of Johnnette systems reflect the growing confidence and trust of the Indian Armed Forces in the company's cutting-edge defence technologies and mission-critical solutions.

The JM-1 Loitering Munition has already proven its combat effectiveness, having been tactically utilised by the Indian Army for precision strike missions during Operation Sindoor. Its successful employment in live operational conditions validated the system's accuracy, reliability, and suitability for modern battlefield requirements, directly contributing to mission success in high-threat environments.

Also Read | Iran Summons EU Ambassadors To Protest Revolutionary Guard Being Listed As Terror Group.

The credibility of Johnnette Technologies' platforms was further highlighted on the national stage when the JM-1 Loitering Munition and the JF-2 Tactical ISR UAV were featured with contingents of the Indian Army Special Forces during the 77th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, reflecting their operational relevance and frontline deployment status.

Commenting on the achievement, Lt Cdr John Livingstone (Retd.), Founder, Chairman & CEO of Johnnette Technologies, said:

"We are humbled and honoured to support the Indian Army through indigenously designed and manufactured combat systems. This successful delivery under the Emergency Procurement route reaffirms the trust placed in Johnnette Technologies by the Armed Forces and reinforces our commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat. Our platforms are built with over 80% indigenous components and are 100% Non-Chinese, ensuring secure and reliable capability for Indian defence."

Johnnette Technologies is among a select group of Indian defence companies that have demonstrated and proven unmanned system performance at extreme altitudes of up to 18,000 feet, enabling operations in some of the most challenging terrains. The company also played a critical role during Operation Sindoor, showcasing its ability to rapidly support frontline forces in high-tempo operational environments.

Founded in 2014 by Lt Cdr John Livingstone (Retd.), Johnnette Technologies has emerged as a pioneer in India's unmanned systems ecosystem, developing advanced UAVs and loitering munitions for defence applications. The company is actively working towards the development of long-range strategic combat drones and Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) UCAVs, further expanding India's indigenous aerial combat capabilities.

For more information, please visit: www.johnnette.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)