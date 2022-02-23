Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): As actor Karan Singh Grover turned 40 on Wednesday, his wife and actor Bipasha Basu shared an adorable birthday post on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Raaz' actor posted a goofy video from his midnight birthday bash, dancing with their friends.

Also Read | Josh Gad Birthday Special: 8 Beautiful Quotes by The Wedding Ringer Star That Give a Wider View About His Life.

She wrote, "Happy Birthday My Love @iamksgofficial #happybirthdaymonkeyprince"

In a follow-up post, she shared pictures of them posing together in coordinated black-and-white outfits.

Also Read | Emily Blunt Birthday Special: From Rita Vrataski to Mary Poppins, 5 of The Devil Wears Prada Actress’ Most Iconic Roles!.

In the caption, she penned, "Happy Birthday to My life @iamksgofficial."

For the unversed, Bipasha and Karan met on the sets of 'Alone' and tied the knot in 2016. The couple has also starred together in the web series 'Dangerous'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)