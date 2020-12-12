Washington [US], December 12 (ANI): American actor Harrison Ford will be seen once again in "Indiana Jones" movie, Disney has confirmed.

The movie would be produced by its production arm Lucasfilm and released in July 2022, and that "Indy himself, Harrison Ford, will be back to continue his iconic character's journey," CNN quoted Disney's announcement on on Twitter.

The entertainment channel also confirmed that the movie was at present in "pre-production" state.

In February, Ford told Ellen DeGeneres in an appearance on her talk show that production on a new Indiana Jones movie would begin this year, CNN said.

"It's going to be fun. I am excited...They're great fun to make," he said.

The first movie "Raiders of the Lost Ark" was released in 1981 and was followed by "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" in 1984. (ANI)

