London [UK], August 5 (ANI): The makers of 'Harry Potter: Full Cast Audio Editions' have unveiled the star-studded cast lineup for the upcoming first instalment of the Harry Potter Audiobook.

According to Deadline, Hugh Laurie ('House') is set to voice Albus Dumbledore, Matthew Macfadyen ('Succession') will portray Lord Voldemort, Riz Ahmed ('The Phoenician Scheme') voices Professor Snape, and Michelle Gomez ('Doctor Who') voices Professor McGonagall in the upcoming audiobook.

As for the lead cast, Frankie Treadaway ('Matilda The Musical'), Max Lester ('The Fantastic Four: First Steps') and Arabella Stanton ('Starlight Express') will play Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, respectively, in the first three instalments of the Harry Potter Audiobook.

Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan ('Matilda the Musical'), and Nina Barker-Francis ('Wolf King') will assume the roles of Harry, Ron, and Hermione, respectively, beginning in audiobook four to the end, as per the outlet.

According to Deadline, the audiobook will have an ensemble cast of 200+ performers. The additional cast members will be announced this fall. It will stream on 'Audible' platform.

The Audible platform released a teaser of the first instalment of the audiobook on their Instagram handle today.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DM-YSchpCZA/

'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' will be the first to be released, launching on November 4 on Audible.

It will be followed by 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' on December 16; 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' on January 13, 2026; 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' on February 10, 2026; 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' on March 10, 2026.

'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' will be released on April 14, 2026, culminating with the release of 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows' on May 12, 2026, reported Deadline. (ANI)

