Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): It's raining weddings in Bollywood! After Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, VJ-actor Cyrus Sahukar is all set to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend, actor Vaishali Malahara on Friday.

Celebrities like Mini Mathur, Shruti Seth, Kabir Khan, Sahil Sangha, and Samir Kochhar have descended at the wedding venue in Alibaug to bless the couple. The pre-wedding festivities including haldi and mehendi were held on Thursday.

Several photographs and videos from the functions have been doing the rounds on the internet. In one of the clips, Cryus can be seen singing for his lady love.

Cyrus opted for a black embellished kurta set, while his fiancee Vaishali was dressed in a green lehenga.

Mini, who is Cyrus' close friend, also gave an insight into the wedding by sharing pictures on her Instagram stories. She even used the hashtag #VAIRUS in her pictures.

In one of the images,Cyrus and Vaishali can be seen flaunting their faces smeared with haldi.

The wedding ceremony is being held in Alibaug. (ANI)

