New Delhi, January 19: India is finalising preparations for its 77th Republic Day celebration, scheduled for Monday, January 26. The landmark event will take place at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, featuring a grand display of India’s military advancement and cultural heritage. This year’s celebrations hold special historical significance as they coincide with the 150th anniversary of the national song, "Vande Mataram," which serves as the overarching theme for the parade. Scroll below to know Republic Day Parade 2026 date, time, venue and live streaming details.

Date, Time, and Venue of Republic Day Parade 2026

The Republic Day parade will follow its traditional schedule on Monday, January 26. Republic Day Parade 2026: List of Approved Identity Documents for 77th Republic Day Celebrations at Kartavya Path.

Venue: Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath), New Delhi.

Start Time: The ceremony is expected to begin at approximately 9:30 AM with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National War Memorial.

Parade Duration: The main procession typically lasts between 90 and 120 minutes, concluding with a grand flypast by the Indian Air Force around noon.

Dual Chief Guests for Republic Day Parade 2026

In a rare diplomatic gesture, India has invited two prominent European leaders as Chief Guests for this year's parade. António Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, will both grace the event. Their joint presence is seen as a strategic move to strengthen India-EU ties, particularly as both regions look toward finalising major trade agreements.

Theme and 'First-Ever' Highlights

The Ministry of Defence has announced several unique features for the 2026 parade under the core theme, "150 Years of Vande Mataram" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-Reliant India).

Phased Battle Array: For the first time, the Indian Army will showcase a "Battle Array" format. This demonstration will mimic real-world combat scenarios, showing how tanks, infantry, and missile systems coordinate on a modern battlefield.

Indigenous Weaponry: The parade will exclusively feature Made-in-India technology, including the BrahMos missile system, Akash air defence missiles, T-90 tanks, and Light Combat Helicopters (LCH).

Animal Contingent: An expanded animal unit will participate, featuring Bactrian camels (double-humped), Zanskar ponies, and highly trained military dogs and raptors.

Republic Day Parade Live Streaming Details

The Republic Day parade will be broadcast globally across multiple digital and television platforms. Whether you are in India or abroad, the live coverage is designed to be highly accessible, featuring high-definition streaming, multi-language commentary, and inclusive sign language support.

Official Streaming Platforms

The most reliable way to watch the 2026 Republic Day Parade is through the official government channels. These platforms provide an ad-free, high-quality feed of the entire ceremony, starting from the Prime Minister's visit to the National War Memorial.

Doordarshan (DD National): The national broadcaster will host the primary live stream on its official YouTube channel.

PIB India: The Press Information Bureau will also provide a live feed on its YouTube channel and official social media handles on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook.

Prasar Bharati News Services: Real-time updates and specialized feeds will be available on the Prasar Bharati website and mobile app.

Television and Satellite Broadcast

For those preferring traditional television, DD National and DD News remain the flagship channels for the broadcast.

Network Reach: Virtually all private news channels in India—including ABP News, NDTV, India Today, and Republic TV - will carry the live feed with their own expert analysis.

Accessibility: Special segments will be broadcast with sign language interpretation on dedicated DD channels to ensure the celebrations are inclusive for the hearing impaired.

Radio: For those on the move, All India Radio (Akashvani) will provide live running commentary in Hindi, English, and several regional languages across its national and local frequencies.

Special Guests: Around 10,000 "Special Guests" - including farmers, researchers, ISRO scientists, and start-up innovators - have been invited to witness the parade from prominent enclosures named after major Indian rivers like Ganga, Sindhu, and Narmada. Republic Day Parade 2026: 5-Year Review of R-Day Parade Tickets Price.

Schedule of Events for January 26

To ensure you don't miss the key highlights, keep note of the following tentative timeline:

Time (IST) Event Milestone 9:00 AM Arrival of the Prime Minister at the National War Memorial. 9:30 AM Unfurling of the National Flag and 21-gun salute. 9:45 AM Commencement of the Parade from Kartavya Path. 11:30 AM Grand Flypast featuring 29 indigenous and frontline aircraft. 12:00 PM Conclusion of the ceremony.

Why Is Republic Day Celebrated?

Republic Day commemorates the date in 1950 when the Constitution of India came into effect, completing the country's transition toward becoming an independent republic. While Independence Day celebrates freedom from British rule, Republic Day celebrates the establishment of the Indian state's legal and democratic framework. The 2026 parade serves as both a tribute to this constitutional journey and a showcase of India's vision for a developed nation by 2047.

