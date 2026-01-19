Afghanistan and the West Indies face off tonight at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the opening fixture of a three-match T20 International series. With the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 only weeks away, both sides view this series as a critical opportunity to finalise their squads and adapt to the subcontinental-style conditions of the United Arab Emirates. Afghanistan vs West Indies Live Streaming Online, 1st T20I 2026: How To Watch AFG vs WI Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?

The toss is scheduled to take place at 07:30 IST, with the first ball following 30 minutes later. Afghanistan, led by star leg-spinner Rashid Khan, enter the match with a squad bolstered by senior players returning from global franchise leagues.

The West Indies, captained by Brandon King, have named an experimental side that blends seasoned power-hitters with fresh talent. Notably, opening batter Quentin Sampson has received his maiden international call-up following a standout season in the Caribbean Premier League.

AFG vs WI Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The historical record between these two nations remains competitive:

Total Matches: 8

West Indies Wins: 5

Afghanistan Wins: 3

This series serves as a vital dress rehearsal for the upcoming World Cup. Afghanistan will rely heavily on their world-class spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Noor Ahmad to exploit the traditionally slow Dubai surface. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Rashid Khan to Lead Afghanistan As ACB Unveils 15-Member Squad.

Conversely, the West Indies are looking to test their middle-order resilience against high-quality spin. The return of Evin Lewis and Shamar Joseph to full fitness provides a significant boost to the visitors' pace and power departments.

While the West Indies dominated their most recent encounter during the 2024 World Cup, Afghanistan has a formidable record in the UAE, where they have frequently bested higher-ranked opposition on spin-friendly tracks.