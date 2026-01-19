The Ibrahim Zadran and Darwish Rasooli partnership has now gone past the 100-run mark. These two have completed their respective half-centuries as West Indies' ploy to separate the duo is failing continuously. Afghanistan looking set for a big finish.
Halfway through and Afghanistan have not only recovered well from early blows but are scoring at a good run rate. The Afghan boys will be looking to double the score from here on and even maybe try to go past 170-run mark with wickets in hand. Meanwhile, Ibrahim Zadran is nearing his half-century.
End of Powerplay and Afghanistan have done well despite losing two wickets. Sediqullah Atal was the second Afghan batsman to be dismissed. Meanwhile, Ibrahim Zadran and Darwish Rasooli are building a partnership as Afghanistan look to reach halfway mark of their innings without further damage.
West Indies start on a positive note as Rahmanullah Gurbaz is run out on first ball. Gudakesh Motie with a direct hit from short mid-on catches Gurbaz short of the crease. It never looked like there was a single on offer. Poor judgement this.
Afghanistan Playing XI: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi.
West Indies Playing XI: Brandon King(c), Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles(w), Amir Jangoo, Shimron Hetmyer, Quentin Sampson, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales.
TOSS: Afghanistan have won the toss and have opted to bat.
Hello, and welcome to our live coverage of Afghanistan vs West Indies 1st T20I 2026. The two sides meet in the three-match T20I series ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.
Afghanistan and the West Indies face off tonight at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the opening fixture of a three-match T20 International series. With the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 only weeks away, both sides view this series as a critical opportunity to finalise their squads and adapt to the subcontinental-style conditions of the United Arab Emirates. Afghanistan vs West Indies Live Streaming Online, 1st T20I 2026: How To Watch AFG vs WI Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?
The toss is scheduled to take place at 07:30 IST, with the first ball following 30 minutes later. Afghanistan, led by star leg-spinner Rashid Khan, enter the match with a squad bolstered by senior players returning from global franchise leagues.
The West Indies, captained by Brandon King, have named an experimental side that blends seasoned power-hitters with fresh talent. Notably, opening batter Quentin Sampson has received his maiden international call-up following a standout season in the Caribbean Premier League.
AFG vs WI Head-to-Head Record in T20Is
The historical record between these two nations remains competitive:
Total Matches: 8
West Indies Wins: 5
Afghanistan Wins: 3
This series serves as a vital dress rehearsal for the upcoming World Cup. Afghanistan will rely heavily on their world-class spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Noor Ahmad to exploit the traditionally slow Dubai surface. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Rashid Khan to Lead Afghanistan As ACB Unveils 15-Member Squad.
Conversely, the West Indies are looking to test their middle-order resilience against high-quality spin. The return of Evin Lewis and Shamar Joseph to full fitness provides a significant boost to the visitors' pace and power departments.
While the West Indies dominated their most recent encounter during the 2024 World Cup, Afghanistan has a formidable record in the UAE, where they have frequently bested higher-ranked opposition on spin-friendly tracks.