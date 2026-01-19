Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur's love drama titled 'Do Deewane Seher Mein' teaser is out, offering a glimpse into a fun-filled, playful chemistry between the duo.

The one-minute and four-second teaser showcases Siddhant and Mrunal's blooming love story, which includes their fun scooter rides and spontaneous dance routines together.

The teaser begins with the introduction of Siddhant and Mrunal's characters, which is followed by their impromptu lunch dates, scooter ride and other quality couple moments. The teaser concludes with the couple's emotional scene in the rain. The makers call the movie an "imperfectly imperfect love story."

Siddhant shared the teaser on his Instagram handle.

Apart from the lead cast, the film also stars Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Viraj Gehlani, Sandeepa Dhar, Naveen Kaushik and others in prominent roles.

"Do Deewane Sheher Mein is a love story that feels timeless yet new, also touted to be one of the cutest and most heartfelt love stories of the coming year, bringing back the kind of romance we haven't seen in cinemas for a very long time," the maker said.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film is presented by Zee Studios and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bhansali Productions. It is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga in association with Ravi Udyawar Films.

'Do Deewane Seher Mein' is slated for a theatrical release on February 20, 2026, coinciding with the Valentine's Day week. (ANI)

