London [UK], July 19 (ANI): HBO has shut down production on 'Game of Thrones' prequel series 'House of the Dragon' due to Covid-19. Reports suggest that the UK shoot has been paused for two days after a positive case was found in zone A, which includes cast and crew.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in compliance with industry guidelines, the COVID positive member is currently in isolation, and close contacts will be required to quarantine. The member had tested positive after rigorous testing was implemented for all production employees.

Production will resume on Wednesday after a two-day pause. The series stars Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen and Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon (also known as the Sea Snake), Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

'House of the Dragon' brings the story of the Targaryen family in Westeros and is set 300 years before the events in Game of Thrones. The drama is from co-showrunners Ryan Condal (Colony) and Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones), and executive producer and saga author George R.R. Martin.

The production pause comes amid virus fears surging in the UK as the country ends most remaining COVID-19 restrictions, including mask mandates. Production on 'Bridgerton' second season was similarly halted for the second time this week following a positive COVID test, with production paused indefinitely while a timetable for a return to production is reached.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'House of the Dragon' is one of six GoT-related prequel projects in the works at HBO, as well as a stage show in development for Broadway/West End that will feature new actors playing iconic characters from the original series. (ANI)

