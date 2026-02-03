New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Senior Indian Railway officer Hari Shankar Verma, 1987 batch IRTS, has assumed charge as Member (Operations and Business Development) of the Railway Board and Ex officio Secretary to the Government of India, the Ministry of Railways stated on Monday.

Prior to this appointment, Verma served as Director General, Safety, Railway Board.

Also Read | India-US Trade Deal: 'Made in India' Products Will Now Have Reduced Tariff of 18%, Says PM Narendra Modi After Speaking With Donald Trump Over Phone.

During his distinguished career, Verma has held several key positions across Indian Railways, including Additional Divisional Railway Manager, CR, Mumbai; Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division, SR; Chief Passenger Traffic Manager, CR, Mumbai; Principal Chief Operations Manager, Hubli, SWR; and Director General of the Indian Railways Institute of Transport Management, Lucknow. In all these roles, he is credited with notable achievements and records that strengthened operational efficiency and passenger services.

As Director General, Safety, Railway Board, Indian Railways' safety record was taken to new heights. With a focus on process improvement, the number of consequential accidents has drastically come down.

Also Read | US To Drop 25% Tariff Linked to India's Russian Oil Purchases, Says White House Following Phone Call Between Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi.

Verma has been recognised with the prestigious Rail Minister Award twice and has received several awards at the General Manager level. He also underwent specialised management training in Singapore, Malaysia, and Italy, and is widely regarded as an expert in railway traffic operations and management.

The Member (Operations and Business Development) of the Railway Board oversees critical domains such as Traffic Transportation, Coaching, Catering and Tourism, Traffic Commercial, Non-Fare Revenue, Marketing and Business Development, and Information Technology. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)