Washington [US], April 16 (ANI): Amazon MGM Studios has revealed the first look at its much-anticipated 'Highlander' reboot, starring Henry Cavill as immortal warrior Connor MacLeod, during a presentation at CinemaCon on Wednesday night.

The footage, shown exclusively to exhibitors and attendees, marks the first glimpse into the studio's reimagining of the cult fantasy property, as per Deadline.

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Directed by John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski, the film promises a large-scale, stylised retelling of the centuries-spanning saga of immortal warriors locked in combat.

According to details shared at the event, the preview was described as "loud, international, stylish, and big," signaling a visually ambitious approach, as per Deadline.

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The narrative revisits the central premise of the franchise, with Immortals moving across centuries towards the Gathering, a climactic confrontation where "there will be only one" as they destroy each other in elaborate, high-stakes battles.

Cavill headlines the film as Connor MacLeod, a role originally portrayed by Christopher Lambert in the 1986 classic.

Veteran actor Russell Crowe plays Ramirez, MacLeod's mentor, a character made iconic by Sean Connery in the original. The ensemble cast also includes Siobhan Cullen, Marisa Abela, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou and Dave Bautista.

The project faced an early setback when Cavill sustained an injury during training in pre-production last year, leading to delays in the film's schedule.

Production has since moved forward under Stahelski's direction, with a screenplay by Michael Finch, known for 'John Wick: Chapter 4.'

The original 'Highlander', released in 1986 and directed by Russell Mulcahy, depicted an ancient battle between immortals unfolding through interwoven timelines.

Produced by Peter S Davis and William N Panzer, the film developed a strong following over time and went on to spawn multiple sequels, a television series and a loyal global fanbase.

According to Deadline, Amazon MGM Studios' United Artists has obtained complete rights to the original film, paving the way for a broader franchise that may encompass future series adaptations.

The reboot is produced by Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt, alongside Neal H Moritz, Stahelski's 87Eleven Entertainment, Josh Davis of Davis Panzer Productions, and Louise Rosner. Lionsgate previously developed the project. (ANI)

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