Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle has recalled a learning that her late grandmother taught her. The young girl highlighted on her social media account how Asha Bhosle had always told her that ‘life must go on.’ Zanai shared a picture of a sunrise picture, and wrote, “The sun rises & sets everyday and as my grandmother said, life must go on…” She further thanked all who had been reaching out to her offer condolences post the demise of the stalwart singer. “Thank you to everyone who has been reaching out online, it gives me solace to see the love for her and my heart is with you all…. take care” she wrote. Who Is Zanai Bhosle? Know All About Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter.

Zanai Bhosle Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zanai Bhosle💜 (@zanaibhosle)

Zanai Bhosle’s Emotional Tribute

Zanai Bhosle, who was extremely close to Asha Bhosle, was grief-stricken by the demise of her grandmother. During Asha Bhosle's funeral procession, Zanai was seen breaking down and sobbing. The young girl had then taken to her social media account to express her grief and sorrow, and had also shared a cute video of herself with her grandmother, highlighting their beautiful bond. She wrote, “As I wake up this morning, I realise I have lost my partner in crime, my bestfriend, a person who completed my entire world and the first person to hold me when I was born.”

Zanai Bhosle’s Heartbreaking Note

The doting granddaughter added, “What do I do now? Who am I supposed to wake up and give a hug to in the morning and have chai with? Who’s going to be waiting for me everyday when I come home or who am I supposed to crack lame jokes with..” “These are just a few things to remember her by, but to all those who have felt this loss with me, remember that she was and is the definition of LIFE and LAUGHTER, so if you have to remember her only remember her that way!!” She’s looking down on us all, especially her family and so believe she’s going to comeback to me very soon, because that is what she promised me and told me always!!” Zanai Bhosle Pens Emotional Note After Asha Bhosle’s Funeral, Says ‘She Lives On in Every One of Us’ (View Post)

Zanai Bhosle’s Final Goodbye to Asha Bhosle

Zanai further added, “I have lost the love of my life and there is no bigger grief in the world so I urge you guys to live life to your fullest and celebrate her that way and celebrate her life!!” Expressing her love for her grandmother, Zanai wrote, “I love you ashaai, and goodbye for now my love.. I know you are always going to be with me no matter what, just waiting for you to come back to me and hug me once again.” For the uninitiated, Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 following multi organ failure.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 01:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).