Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): Actor Raveen Tandon, on Sunday, treated her fans to a bunch of stunning selfies, which she clicked while waiting for her flight at the airport.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Raveena posted a string of mirror selfies, in which she looked gorgeous, wearing a multi-colour dress.

In the caption, she wrote, "When your flight is delayed in the wee hours of the morning and there's no one left to call ......"

The post flooded with likes and comments.

"Looking very very Pretty," a social media user wrote.

"Gorgeous and stunning," another added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena will be seen in the film 'Ghudchadi', along with co-star Sanjay Dutt. (ANI)

