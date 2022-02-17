On the occasion of the birth anniversary of her father and veteran filmmaker Ravi Tandon, actor Raveena Tandon penned an emotional note on social media. "Happy birthday papa. My life will never be the same again. You will always be the apple of my eye. Cheers," she wrote on Instagram. RIP Ravi Tandon: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit and Other Celebs Mourn the Demise of Raveena Tandon’s Father.

Alongside the heartfelt note, Raveena posted a few throwback images from Ravi Tandon's last year's birthday bash. In the images, we can see Ravi Tandon cutting his birthday cake in presence of close family members. Ravi Tandon passed away on February 11 at the age of 86. He was suffering from lung fibrosis and died due to respiratory failure. Raveena Tandon’s Father Ravi Tandon Passes Away; Actress Pens a Heartfelt Note on Instagram.

Check Out Raveena Tandon's Post For Father

Ravi Tandon had directed films such as 'Nazrana', starring Rajesh Khanna, Sridevi and Smita Patil; 'Khel Khel Mein', featuring Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor; Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Majboor; and Anhonee with Sanjeev Kumar in the lead role. His last rites were performed by his daughter Raveena.

