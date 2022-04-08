Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): 'Cobalt Blue' will always hold a special place in Prateik Babbar's life as the film features a picture of his late mother and actor Smita Patil in one of the scenes.

On Friday, Prateik took to Instagram and remembered his mother by sharing a clip from the Netflix film.

Also Read | Sanaa: Pooja Bhatt Joins Sudhanshu Saria Directorial Starring Sohum Shah and Radhika Madan.

Alongside the clip, he penned an emotional note.

"I've said it before.. and ill say it over and over again.. this one's special for so many reasons..but the most special reason being.. - this is the first time (and hopefully not the last) my gorgeous mother and I will ever be seen in the same frame together.. even if it's just her photograph.. this particular scene and film will always empower me in ways I cannot articulate..set in the early / mid 90's.. my character that of a mysterious paying guest happens to be a fan of the great Smita Patil!.. what a time to be alive! if heartbreak had a name," the note read.

Also Read | Sarah Jessica Parker Tests Positive for COVID-19, Cancels Broadway's Plaza Suit Performance.

Prateik's post has garnered several heartfelt comments from the netizens.

"I noticed right away...And YOU! Absolutely outstanding in this piece of poetry," actor Divya Seth Shah commented.

"I narrated this scene to my mom - coz of Smita Patil being in the frame!! Beautiful," another one wrote.

Smita Patil, who was known for her contribution to the parallel cinema movement in the Eighties, died a few weeks after she gave birth to Prateik. She was just 31 when she breathed her last in 1986.

She was a recipient of the fourth highest civilian honour of India, Padma Shri.

To date, people remember Smita Patil, the second wife of actor-politician Raj Babbar, for her versatile acting performances. 'Manthan', 'Bazaar', 'Ardh Satya', and 'Waaris' among others are some of Smita Patil's memorable films. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)