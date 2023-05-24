Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): Actor Hrithik Roshan, on Wednesday, penned down an adorable birthday wish for his 'Chacha' (father's brother) Rajesh Roshan.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared a string of throwback pictures which he captioned, "His biggest fan is me. My chacha is my whole childhood. The rhythm in me comes from him. Thank you chacha for enriching my life with your magic, and thank you for the innumerable musical instruments you brought into my life every birthday. Watching you create melodies will always remain my all-time favorite memory."

Also Read | Florence Pugh Says Indie Filmmakers Were 'Really Pissed Off' About Her Joining the MCU Thinking That She's Now 'Gone Forever'.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsoY7_wPJFy/

In the pictures, the 'Krrish' actor could be seen posing with Rajesh Roshan.

Also Read | Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Spotted Holding Hands in New York City Amid Reconciliation Speculations.

"Watching you, being around you as you created for hours on the harmonium, hearing your voice, watching the sweetness of your expressions as you sang, all of it became me. I took it from you and it made me fly," the caption further reads.

Rajesh is a popular music director and composer and is known for his outstanding songs like 'Dil Kya Kare', 'Na Bole Tum', 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena', 'Mach Gaya Shor', 'Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye' and many more.

"You were always the silent music magician but listening to you speak in the recent years has made me a fan of your words, your wit and your charm too. You are amazing. HAPPY BIRTHDAY Chacha! Your music lives and will live forever!," the caption concluded.

Meanwhile, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next film 'Fighter' opposite actors Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

Apart from that, he also has director Ayan Mukerji's next action thriller 'War 2' alongside actor Jr NTR. The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)